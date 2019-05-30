Only The Best Players Will Make My Team..Sanwo-Olu

Published:

The new Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the State that only those he considers as ”the best for the job” will enjoy the privilege of being of selected into his cabinet.Sanwo-Olu who was sworn into office as the 6th elected Governor of Lagos State gave the assurance in his inaugural speech at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Wednesday.In the speech tagged: ”Awakening Greater Lagos”, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he would adhere to the tradition of enlightened government set by those who came before him. ”We owe a large debt of gratitude to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN. Asiwaju led the team that created the blueprint for development; both administrations faithfully executed that economic blueprint and established the structures and institutions of progressive governance in the process.“”Governor Akinwunmi Ambode pushed forward in a special manner. His efforts and actions shall be duly remembered. As your Governor, I know fully well who I am, because I know where I am from. More importantly, I know where I am headed,” Sanwo-Olu said.The Governor said he is too focused on moving Lagos forward to give a second thought to where a person may have come from. ”As long as you are animated by the spirit of achievement, cooperation and tolerance, then you are a Lagosian. This is my motto. This is how I see our home and this is how I shall run my government.I shall select the best and most qualified people to hold positions in our government,” he added. Governor Sanwo-Olu also unfolded what he termed a six-pillar Development Agenda with the acronym: THEMES. The acronym implies: T – Traffic Management and Transportation; H – Health and Environment; E – Education and Technology; M – Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; E – Entertainment and Tourism as well as S – Security and Governance.”These six Pillars of Development represent our response to the yearnings of the people. They constitute the foundations that must be restored for future generations.“ ”And should we fulfil our promise and deliver on these pillars, we are most confident that we will have succeeded in setting Lagos on a new trajectory of economic growth and development that would be unprecedented in our entire history.“ ”Let me also add that in doing all of these, the welfare and socio-economic well-being of our hardworking civil servants would equally be given the priority that it truly deserves.Similarly, our youths and women would be well integrated into our governance structure to equally contribute their utmost to our developmental strides,” the Governor said.