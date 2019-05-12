NSITF:Presidency Backs Chris Ngige On Frank Kokori

Published:

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, may have had the last laugh over the inauguration of the Board of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), as it was learnt that the Presidency had, indeed, given the minister the approval to install Austin Enajemo-Isire as the Chairman of the Board at the Banquet Hall inside Aso Rock on Monday, May 13.The venue, it was gathered, is seen by the Presidency as a safe haven that is beyond the picketing reach of the labour movement.The rescheduled inauguration of the Board in Aso Rock has taken the wind out of the sail of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), who are rooting for the validation of the appointment initially offered a former general secretary of NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori, in 2017.