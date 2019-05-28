Nigeria's Foremost Female Broadcaster Yemi Adenuga Makes History In Ireland,Elected First Black County Councilor

Published:

Nigeria's foremost broadcaster ,Mrs Yemi Adenuga has made history in far away Ireland to become the first Black woman to be elected into Ireland Council County.Yemi ,a former staff of Daar Communications and OGBC relocated to Ireland few years ago with her actor husband Deji Adenuga.Yesterday in a highly contested election seh was elected to represent NAVAN County in Ireland.Yemi is known for her philanthropy and charity work across the world.She is the CEO and founder of of SHEROES Global and is listed in Irish Woman of Influence.