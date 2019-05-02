NHRC Condemns Police Raid Of Abuja Nite Clubs,Orders Release Of Detainees

Published:

Share This

The National Humans Rights Commission has condemned in strong terms the reported raids on nite clubs in Abuja by agents of the Federal Capital Territory Administration( FCTA ) and the policeExecutive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq who stated this during the week in a release signed by the Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Mr Lambert Oparah called on the Nigerian Police to desist from being used by any individual, group or government agency to carry out operations that may result in the violation of rights of citizens .The Commission was reacting to series of raids by the Abuja Environmental and Protection Board and the Police on nite clubs in Abuja"There is no law that prohibits anyone from moving in the night or gathering for recreational or social purposes, except perhaps there is a curfew to temporarily restrict movements within certain hours and for which the necessary authorities would have informed the people",The FCTA and the Police should respect the fundamental rights of citizens to freedom of movement and assembly and should not hide under any guise to breach or curtail these rights except in execution of the decision of the court of competent jurisdiction. The authorities must also adhere to human rights principles while carrying out their official duties to avoid molestation of citizens they are supposed to protect.We also state unequivocally that the reported plan by the FCTA authorities to embark on closure of some nite clubs in Abuja without an order of a court of competent jurisdiction raises some fundamental issues which boarder on breach of economic, social and cultural rights."We therefore urge the authorities of the FCTA or their agents to desist from further carrying out this threat and to respect the fundamental rights of citizens” In the past, incidences like this are usually abused by the handlers to molest innocent citizens and sexually exploit them.FCTA authorities are directed to immediately release all the people arrested during the raid of the night clubs or charge them to court immediately and desist from any monetary or sexual exploitation of victims.