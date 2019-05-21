N500m Libel Suit:Buhari's Aide Lauretta Onochie Dares Atiku Abubakar

Published:

Angered with the demands and statement released yesterday by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the social media aide to president Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, Monday boldly replied Atiku, noting that ‘evil shall no longer have a voice nor say in Nigeria.Disclosing this in a statement , Onochie opined that the reason why Atiku’s aides are fighting her was because she ‘is Atiku’s nightmare’. She accused Atiku’s team of trying to make her lose focus especially now President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory is being challenged by the same person, at the election tribunal. Recall that the former vice president’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had in a letter to Onochie on Sunday, demanded five hundred million Naira, (N500m) and a written apology in six national and one international daily, as well as on all social media platforms wherein the said publication was made. Onochie had in one of her tweets averred that Atiku was on UAE watch-list.She said that security operatives in the United Arab Emirates, (UAE) are keeping a close tab on Atiku who has been in the Middle East nation for several weeks. She later asked a question which she later answered. What is he (Atiku) doing there? Answer, Me (Onochie): Shopping for Terrorists?.However, miffed with the allegation, Atiku’s lawyer, Ozekhome (SAN), wrote to Onochie and demanded a retraction and apology on or before 48 hours and failure to do so, he would sue Onochie for N2bn. In the face of this threat, Onochie said; “EVIL SHALL NO LONGER HAVE A VOICE NOR SAY, ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA. Good morning Family and Friends.This is in no way responding to the depressed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar whose aides are constantly cooking up disgrace for him, for the sake of their stomachs, instead of giving him his pills.This is to reassure my PERSONAL PEOPLE who are concerned and have emailed, texted or called to know if I’m fine that truly, I had the most hilarious day yesterday and that I am very fine. I continue to laugh at the clowns who do not know what they are walking into. Why you need Buhari to lead this country till 2023- Lauretta Onochie(Opens in a new browser tab) We are entering into the most crucial time at the Election Tribunal where the mandate freely given to our beloved President by Nigerians, is being challenged and I’m their nightmare.In their thinking, “Let’s distract Lauretta Onochie. We can’t afford to have her focused on her job”. Buhahahahahaha! I can’t be distracted. Truly I can’t for very simple reasons.I have a great family that thinks the world of me. My friends are fiercely loyal and committed because they know me. 34 million Buharists across world are on standby. Always. I have the witness of a clear conscience.I love Nigeria and her wellbeing is my focus. Its all good people. At the end of it all, EVIL SHALL NO LONGER HAVE A VOICE NOR SAY, ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA. Thank you my people and May God Bless You All.”