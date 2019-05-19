Sunday, 19 May 2019

N180m Fraud Uncovered At Bishop David Oyedepo's School

Published: May 19, 2019
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of an accountant with Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State,  for allegedly  diverting  N180m school fees  belonging to the school.

The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade,  in a text message to  one of our correspondents  said, “I  can confirm that  a Covenant University accountant  has been  with us for some days now over an alleged case of stealing reported by the Chancellor of the school.”

The diversion of the  money was said to have taken years before the university  discovered his alleged fraud.

The Chancellor of the university and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, reportedly described the accountant’s lifestyle as “riotous”.

The suspect was said to have bought some flashy cars, which he allegedly kept in a mansion he bought with part of the stolen money at  Lekki, Lagos,  despite having  a house in the school where he lives with his wife.

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: