My Ex Husband Churchill Olakunle Couldn't Last More Than 40 Seconds During Sex..Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood and Rivers State born Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh seems to be all out to drag her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill to the mud.Tonto n a no holds barred interview with OAP, Daddy Freeze, Tonto revealed that while they were married, Churchill had a disease called pre-mature ejaculation. In her words''He has a sexual problem, a disease. It's called pre-mature ejaculation. He can't stay inside a woman for more than 40 seconds. My son was the longest sex, one minute.Both have been on each other's throats with accusations and counter accusations since their marraige crashed.The marriage is blessed with a son