More Facts On How Buhari's District Head ,ADC's Father In Law Was Kidnapped In Katsina

Published:

Gunmen have stormed Daura, kidnapping the father-in-law to President Buhari’s ADC.



The victim Musa Umar who is said to be the Magajin Garin Daura was abducted in his Daura residence, Katsina North shortly after observing Maghrib prayer.



A credible source in Daura told Channels Television that “the attackers shot sporadically to disperse the crowd and picked the traditional ruler in a Peugeot 406”.



The traditional ruler who is the father of Fatima Musa, wife of Colonel Mohammed Abubakar, the Aide de Camp, ADC, to President Muhammadu Buhari, he was a retired customs comptroller.



The Katsina state command of the Nigerian police force when contacted is yet to confirm the incidence, adding that it is still looking for clearance.

Share This