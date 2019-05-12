More Details Emerges On How Actor Chris Attoh's Wife Was Killed In USA

Published:

More details has emerged on how the wife of popular Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Maryland, United States.The victim, identified as Jennifer Bowie, was shot in the head in the parking lot of a Maryland office building by a black gunman on Friday.According to NBC 4, the 44-year-old victim had left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her.The Greenbelt Police Department said when she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired off multiple rounds, with at least one shot striking her. He then fled in a vehicle.Officers responded about 5.10 pm. and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene.Co-workers said the victim worked at a temporary staffing agency on the first floor.The assailant was described as black and having a thin build with black hair. He was wearing dark clothing and may have been in a blue car.Bowie married Attoh last year after the latter had divorced his Nigerian wife and fellow artiste, Damilola Adegbite.