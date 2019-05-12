Merit Entertainment Set To Shake Movie Scene With Free Talent Hunt

Published:

The movie industry in Nigeria is expected to witness a great revolution soon, as Merit Entertainment in tandem with Fullsteam Entertainment and Royal Waters Records roll out a peculiar talent hunt scheme.With participants expected to pick up their application forms without any financial commitment, organisers of the project explained that, with the scheme, fresh faces are expected to emerge in the various departments of the movie industry.According to the Project's coordinator, Mr Faleye Simon, Merit Entertainment is scouting for green but talented actors, comedians, set designers, makeup artistes, movie directors among others to nurture to stardom." Merit Entertainment discovered over time that there are talents out there looking for assistance to blossom." That is why the Merit Talent hunt is in place, to identify these talents and integrate them into our developmental programme which is bound to expose them to the world.Further, he disclosed that already there is a movie project on ground which will immediately engage successful applicants in the talent hunt project." Merit Entertainment is a movie empire of sort, that is why successful applicants who are unable to get a place in the immediate project will be given employment opportunities so every successful applicant will gain something from the scheme"According to Simeon, interested applicants can pick their form for free at Passion Studio, 2B Babatunde Ladega Street, Omole Phase 1, Ojodu. Lagos between 10 in the morning and 4 in the evening every work days.He said the auditioning proper is set to hold on the 27 to 31st of May this year.