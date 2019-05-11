Man Beats Wife To Death In Lagos Over Sex

Published:

A chief magistrates’ court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State on Friday remanded a 31-year-old man, Godspower Johnson, in prison custody for allegedly beating his wife to death during a fight over sex.The presiding Chief Magistrate O. O. Olatunji, ordered that Godspower should be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, for the next 30 days pending when the case file would be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.During the arraignment, the prosecutor, Inspector Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 21, 2019 at 5.30pm on Adekoye Street, Igbo-Elerin, Ishashi, where the couple lived.He alleged that Johnson beat his wife, Deborah, aged 31, to death during a fight.“The defendant wanted to make love to his wife. He inserted his two fingers into her private parts which didn’t go down well with the deceased. A fight ensued in the process and the defendant beat up his wife,” Adebayo said.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.