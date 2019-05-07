Legendary Green Eagles Goalkeeper Peter Fregene Paralyzed ,Needs Financial Assistance

Published:

Legendary Nigeria Shot Stopper Peter Fregene is paralyzed for wheelchair with stroke and bedridden.The former Green Eagles goalkeeper in the late 1960s through the '70s and early '80s.Before his retirement and present conditions, he played for Stationery Stores FC of Lagos and Leventis United FC of Ibadan and featured for the national team at the Mexico 1968 Olympic Games with four editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and several World Cup Qualifiers for Nigeria and handled many football Clubsides in Nigeria as coach.The NFF, NANPF, LMC, Sports Enthusiasts and fellow football followers across the country and beyond come to the rescue of our legend who is dying with serious pains, frustration, suffering from stroke and bedridden.You can help and support our former hero who need urgent financial support through:Account Name : Peter Ikoyima Fregene.Account Number : 0761030934.Bank : EcoBank.You can also call these numbers for more information. 08064682009 or 08059575815.Source: Ubale Yusuf