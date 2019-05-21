Late 11 Year Old Boy Donates Heart ,Kidney To Save Two Boys

Published:

Share This

Doctors and Nurses bows their heads down in paying their last respect to the 11 years old boy who knew he had brain cancer and his life was worthy nothing.But he had a last chance to make it Worthy something before it went to waste, he made a worthy decision to save two other lives, the boy donated his heart to another patient who was on his death bed and another with a kidney problem.To this day, the boy who received the heart is back to school and enjoying good health, with the kidney problem he too is enjoying good health, instead of losing three Kids at one time. One boy saves two by losing his only through the offering his life parts to save the other two.