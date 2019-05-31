Jilted Lagos Polytechnic Male Student Commits Suicide

Published:

An undergraduate student identified as King Ezekiel Joseph Mayowa has committed suicide by drinking sniper after his girlfriend of 9 years abandoned him.The man, before his death went live on his Facebook page, King Ezekiel Joseph Mayowa, last night in his room and was crying while holding a bottle of sniper.According to what he said, he ‘lost his girlfriend’ when she went for NYSC. He says since his girlfriend got into the NYSC camp, she changed.He says the lady took advantage of a mistake that is 3 year old, as an advantage to break up with him.He advised the Federal government to scrap NYSC and also advised ‘men’ to make money before dating any woman.He reiterated that he’s tried his best, but it looked as though his girlfriend wanted someone who is financially buoyant. He says he’s been dating the said girl for 9 years, 3 months and 9 days.He says he pleaded and pleaded with the said girl, but she refused.Mayowa who is a student of Lagos State Polytechnic apologized to his mother for treading this path. He then made mention of some names, saying he’d miss them all.His body was found this morning.