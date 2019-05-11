Lagos -Ibadan Expressway Gridlock..FRSC Advises Motorists To Take Alternative Routes

Published:

This is to inform the motoring public that due to the ongoing rehabilitation work on the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway, which has necessitated the construction company Julius Berger Nigeria PLC erect barriers around the Magboro area of the corridor , to enable them lay asphalt on that stretch of the road.This has further narrowed lanes and diversions available to traffic but the action is to allow the freshly laid asphalt dry off, hopefully by Sunday 12 May ,2019, when the additional barriers would be removed. This particular action have been responsible for traffic build up on both sections of the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway, around Ibafo/Magboro to Long bridge of the corridor.To this end the Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Command wishes to advise the motoring public to exercise patience while using the corridor during this period and avoid driving againgst traffic , or they could use any of these alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delay.1 LAGOS - OTA -ABEOKUTA2. EPE - AJAH IJEBU-ODE3. IKORODU - SAGUMUThe FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele is warning motorists to refrain from driving against traffic as those apprehended would be booked for dangerous driving which attracts fines of fifty thousand naira (N50,000)FRSC personnel are complemented by sister traffic and military personnel to manage the traffic situation.Motorists could call FRSC toll free number 122 to report traffic emergencies.