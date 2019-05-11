Saturday, 11 May 2019

Lagos -Ibadan Expressway Gridlock..FRSC Advises Motorists To Take Alternative Routes

Published: May 11, 2019
This is to inform the motoring  public that due to the ongoing  rehabilitation work on the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway, which has necessitated the construction company Julius Berger Nigeria PLC erect barriers around the Magboro area of the corridor , to enable them lay asphalt on that  stretch of the road.

This  has further  narrowed lanes and diversions available to traffic but the action is to allow the freshly laid asphalt dry off, hopefully by Sunday 12 May ,2019, when the additional barriers would be removed. This particular action  have been responsible for traffic  build up on both sections of the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway, around  Ibafo/Magboro to Long bridge of the corridor.

 To this end the Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Command wishes  to  advise the motoring public to exercise patience while using the corridor during this period and avoid driving againgst traffic , or they  could use any of these alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delay.

1 LAGOS - OTA -ABEOKUTA           

2. EPE - AJAH IJEBU-ODE

3. IKORODU - SAGUMU 

The FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele is  warning motorists to refrain from driving  against traffic as those apprehended would be booked for dangerous driving which attracts fines of  fifty thousand naira (N50,000)
FRSC personnel are complemented by sister traffic and  military personnel to manage the traffic situation.
Motorists could call FRSC toll free number 122 to report traffic emergencies.

