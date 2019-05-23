Lagos Governor Elect Babajide Sanwoolu Unfolds 20 Point Agenda Of His Administration

Published:

THE REAL 20 PROMISES OF SANWO-OLUBelow are the REAL campaign promises of the Lagos state Governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT AND TRANSPORTATION1. Resolve identified gridlock points within 9 months and strengthen state road and traffic agencies2. Implement the planned integrated multimodal transport system to ensure all modes of transportation3. Complete Phase 1 of the Blue Rail line (from Mile 2 to Marina) by 2021 and complete the Red line, in partnership with the Federal Government, by 20224. Expand Lagos’ major water transport routes from six to 10 by 2021.5. Develop Quality Bus Corridors on 10 major existing bus routes and extend the BRT network to include new areas and increase bus fleet from 800 to 2000.HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT6. Increase health spending from 8.86% to 15% of budget in line with the Abuja Declaration.7. Ensure all 37 non-functional PHCs in the state are refurbished and adequately equipped8. Support LASUTH to become a medical Centre of Excellence in at least 2 specialties9. Reform the sanitation inspectorate to ensure clean, healthy environment10. Increase Lagos’ water capacity to the needed 550 million gallons per day11. Optimise waste management by empowering LAWMA to effectively collect and recycle waste; increase the adoption of waste sorting practices to promote recycling; and drive waste-to-energy initiatives in partnership with the private sector.EDUCATION AND TECHNOLOGY12. Increase budgetary allocation for education from 12.07% to 18% during the tenure of the administration'13. Scale up school rehabilitation programme to renovate dilapidated schools and provide adequate furniture and tools for every child in public schools in Lagos.14. Leverage technology platforms to teach, assess, test and reinforce learning by establishing 300 fully equipped and functional computer labs in secondary schools to complement the existing 12.15. Facilitate creation of ICT hubs across all the LGAs/LCDAs within first two years.MAKING LAGOS A 21ST CENTURY ECONOMY16. Create a conducive business environment to attract investments and industries, encouraging citizen participation and inclusion in governance, empowering the workforce and local talent to drive job and wealth creation, especially opportunities for the youth and repositioning Lagos as the ultimate investment destination for foreign businesses.ENTERTAINMENT AND TOURISM17. Restore all historic sites in Lagos; rebrand cultural events like Fanti Carnival, Eyo Festival, Boat Regatta etc. to international standards.18. Create up to a million jobs in the creative sector; establish the Lagos Film City in partnership with stakeholdersSPORTS19. Introduce a new sports policy for Lagos to make the sector a viable economic platform.20. Galvanise grassroots participation in sports and revive periodic community sports competition.