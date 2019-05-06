Katsina CP Relocates To Buhari's Village Over Abduction Of ADC's Father Inlaw

Published:

Share This

The Katsina State Commissioner of Police (CP), Sanusi Buba, has relocated to Daura, as the Police intensify search and rescue operation of the abducted Magajin Garin Daura, Musa Umar Uba.Sources said the immediate family of the traditional ruler and the Daura Emirate Council in general are agitated over the actual motive behind the abduction as well as his safety.“There is serious fear and apprehension in the family because the silence on the side of the abductors has left everybody in the dark,” a family source said.“Everybody including the Emir of Daura are in pains,” he said. Daily Trust gathered yesterday that CP Buba is in Daura to coordinate all investigation and rescue operations by police operatives to locate the kidnappers of the traditional title holder and ensure his rescue.When contacted yesterday, the spokesman of the Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba, confirmed that CP Buba had relocated his office from the State Capital to Daura, where he is coordinating security and investigative operations aimed at rescuing the recently kidnapped victim in Daura.Mba explained that currently, there were massive strategic security operations, both covert and overt missions, taking place at different parts of the country, including Katsina aimed at subduing the criminal gangs and restoring sanity to the land.He said, “however, because of the covert and sensitive nature of these operations, I will not discuss them for now. But Nigerians should be assured that the entire law enforcement and intelligence community in Nigeria will not rest until we win the battle against crimes and criminality in Nigeria.”Corroborating, the police spokesman in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, said “There is a substantial development, a very good progress but for security reasons we are not going to disclose it now.” According to him, “We are waiting for the right time to disclose it, but victory is ours, we are in Daura presently with the CP as well,” he added. Isah had earlier in a statement said since the abduction of the traditional ruler, “no single call was made between the abducted and his family.”A day after the abduction, some sources close to the family said the kidnappers had established contacts with the family but it was not clear if they had asked for any ransom. Meanwhile, mosques across the Daura Emirate have intensified prayers as directed by Emir Faruk. Our reporter learnt that the abduction of the traditional ruler had also puts on hold, a planned turbaning of Aisha Kande, the younger sister of the abducted traditional ruler who was scheduled to be turbaned as “Magajiya Yar Kuntu.”The Magajin Garin Daura who senior traditional title holder in the emirate, is a younger brother to Emir Faruk Umar Faruk. He was abducted by four gunmen who stormed his residence in the ancient city on the 1st of May. The traditional ruler, a retired Customs Controller, is married to Hajiya Bilki, a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari. He is also the father of Fatima, who is married to President Buhari’s Aide De Camp (ADC), Col. Mohammed Abubakar.