Kano Court Nullifies Appointment Of 4 New Emirs In Kano As 7 Kingmakers Hire 7 SANs

The kingmakers have employed the services of seven Senior Advocates of Nigeria and 17 other lawyers to challenge Ganduje and the Kano House of Assembly in court over the creation of more Emirates in Kano.
See the names of the lawyers below:
1-Prince Lateef Fegbemi, SAN, FCIArb,(UK)
2- AB Mahmoud, OON, SAN, FCIArb, (UK)
3- Adeniyi Akintola, SAN
4- Suraj Sa’eda, SAN
5- Hakeem O. Afolabi, SAN
6- Paul Usoro SAN
7- Nassir Abdu Dangiri, SAN
8- Maliki Kuliya Umar Esq
9- Nureini S. Jimoh Esq
10- Dr. Nasiru Aliyu Esq
11- Sagir Gezawa Esq
12- Muritala O. Abdulrasheq Esq
13- Aminu S. Gadanya Esq
14- Ismail Abdulaziz Esq
15- Rashidi Isamotu Esq
16- Oseni Sefullahi Esq
17- Ibrahim Abdullahi Esq
18- Haruna Saleh Zakariyya Esq
19- Auwal A. Dabo Esq
20- Badamasi Sulaiman Esq
21- O. O. Samuel Esq
22- Fariha Sani Abdullahi
23- Yahaya Isah Abdulrasheed, ACIArb, (UK)
24- Amira Hamisu
The kingmakers are: Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, Sarki Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Bello Abubakar and; Sarkin Bai, Mukhtar Adnan.
This is coming on the heel of an earlier ruling today by a Kano State High nullifying the appointment of the four new Emirs
Categories: Society
0 comments: