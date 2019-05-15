Kano Court Nullifies Appointment Of 4 New Emirs In Kano As 7 Kingmakers Hire 7 SANs

Published:

Share This

The last has not been heard on the saga between the Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, and the kingmakers on the decision to decentralise the Kano Emirates.The kingmakers have employed the services of seven Senior Advocates of Nigeria and 17 other lawyers to challenge Ganduje and the Kano House of Assembly in court over the creation of more Emirates in Kano.See the names of the lawyers below:1-Prince Lateef Fegbemi, SAN, FCIArb,(UK)2- AB Mahmoud, OON, SAN, FCIArb, (UK)3- Adeniyi Akintola, SAN4- Suraj Sa’eda, SAN5- Hakeem O. Afolabi, SAN6- Paul Usoro SAN7- Nassir Abdu Dangiri, SAN8- Maliki Kuliya Umar Esq9- Nureini S. Jimoh Esq10- Dr. Nasiru Aliyu Esq11- Sagir Gezawa Esq12- Muritala O. Abdulrasheq Esq13- Aminu S. Gadanya Esq14- Ismail Abdulaziz Esq15- Rashidi Isamotu Esq16- Oseni Sefullahi Esq17- Ibrahim Abdullahi Esq18- Haruna Saleh Zakariyya Esq19- Auwal A. Dabo Esq20- Badamasi Sulaiman Esq21- O. O. Samuel Esq22- Fariha Sani Abdullahi23- Yahaya Isah Abdulrasheed, ACIArb, (UK)24- Amira HamisuThe kingmakers are: Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, Sarki Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Bello Abubakar and; Sarkin Bai, Mukhtar Adnan.This is coming on the heel of an earlier ruling today by a Kano State High nullifying the appointment of the four new Emirs