It Is No Longer Lucrative Smuggling Vehicles Into Nigeria..ACM Kayode Olagunju

It is no longer lucrative to snuggle vehicles into Nigeria as getting such vehicles validly registered without paying custom dutirs on them is impossible.This assertion was made by the Zonal Commanding Officer Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 10 Sokoto, comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States Dr Kayode OLAGUNJU, mni while paying a courtesy visit to the Area Commander of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) in Sokoto, Comptroller Umar GIMBA Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode OLAGUNJU explained that the collaboration of the FRSC, NCS, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) and the States lapping on technology has made registering such vehicles without paying appropriate fees, difficult .According to him, vehicles on which custom duties have not been paid are detected at the point of registration and owners of such vehicles are referred back to the Customs for payment of the required duties, thus the idea of short-charging the government is defeated.In a release signed by Route Commander Aminu Sokoto, the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer of FRSC, ACM Olagunju called for continuous collaboration between the FRSC and NCS in the three states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.Comptroller Umar Gimba on his part stressed the importance of collaboration between the two agencies especially in the areas of Intelligence gathering, blocking of revenue leakage and general improvement in national security. He advised against smuggling and stated that his men are up to the task of thwarting the efforts of smugglers in the Zone.The two organizations promised continuous collaboration for the overall benefits of the country.