Inspirational Player Eden Hazard Says Good Bye To Chelsea Fans

Published:

Share This

Chelsea star player Eden Hazard has probably played his last game in a Chelsea shirt, with heavy speculation that the Belgian wizard will join Real Madrid this summer."We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind tonight was to win this final," he told BT Sport, speaking about his future after the game."I have made my decision already and now I'm waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know."It's also not yet clear whether Blues manager Sarri will remain at Stamford Bridge next season. The Italian endured a turbulent year in the EPL as he struggled to develop a bond with his players.