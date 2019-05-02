Insecurity:IGP Removes Kaduna State Police Commissioner
Published: May 02, 2019
Other Commissioners of Police affected by the recent redeployment exercise include: CP Habu Sani Ahmadu, former CP Intelligence, who is now posted to Bauchi Command. CP Omololu Shamsudeen Bishi is redeployed from Benue State Police Command to the Central Criminal Registry (CCR), Alagbon Lagos. While CP Mukadas Mohammed Garba moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser to Benue State Command as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of the State, the erstwhile CP in charge of CCR Alagbon, Lagos has now been moved to Force Headquarters, Abuja as the CP in charge of Armament.
Meanwhile, the IGP has charged the newly posted/redeployed Commissioners of Police and other strategic commanders nationwide to take urgent steps towards initiating and implementing concrete crime prevention strategies aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space under their watch from the activities of monstrous criminal elements in society.
The postings take immediate effect
0 comments: