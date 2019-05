Published:

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba receiving his certificate of return

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday(13th May), in Abuja, deflated the hope of an aspirant for the Speaker of the ninth House of Representatives, Chike Okafor, as the commission withdrew his certificate of return and presented a fresh certificate of return to Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba as member-elect for Okigwe South Federal Constituency.Nwajiuba ran on the platform of Accord Party, following a long-drawn crisis that almost crippled the All Progressives Congress, APC, his former party, in Imo State. Following the earlier return of Okafor as member-elect, Nwajiuba had headed to the court where he got the reliefs he sought, thereby dashing the hopes of Chike Okafor. Receiving his certificate yesterday at INEC headquarters in Abuja