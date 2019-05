Published:

Twenty-one out of the 27 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly on Wednesday suspended the Speaker, Acho Ihim.The suspension of Ihim came after he had adjourned the ongoing plenary and escaped with the mace after reading a letter announcing the lifting of the suspension placed on the 27 Local Government chairmen by the state lawmakers last week.The 21 lawmakers immediately announced Chiendu Offor (Onuimo) of the Action Alliance as the interim Speaker.