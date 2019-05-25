I'll Rule Zamfara State With The Fear Of God..PDP's New Governor Bello Mohammed

Published:





PDP's gubernatorial candidate in Zamfara State Dr Mohammed Bello has promised to rule the state with the fear of God, adding that he will not be vindictive.





He said, “The will of Allah will always prevail. I’m a servant of the people and I will rule with the fear of Allah. It is God that gives power and takes it.





“No one should therefore arrogate any power to himself. So, when you find yourself in any position of authority, serve with the fear of Allah. Know that whatever has beginning will always have an end.”

