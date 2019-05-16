Ikpeazu Dissolves Cabinet,Retains Six Commisioners

Published:

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has dissolved the state executive council.A statement signed by Enyinnaya Appolos, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that six out of the 27 commissioners were not affected by the dissolution.He listed them as Eziuche Ubani, Commissioner for Works; John Okiyi-Kalu, Commissioner for Information, and Aham Uko, Commissioner for Environment.Others are Obinna Oriaku, Commissioner for Finance, John Ahukannah,Commissioner for Health and Umeh Kalu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.He said that the state government sincerely appreciated the members of the dissolved executive council for their service to the state.The outgoing commissioners were directed to hand over state government property in their possession to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries.Mr Ikpeazu was reelected for a second term.