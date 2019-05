Published:

The outgoing Governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Tuesday surprised the people of the state as he read the 8p.m. news on the state-owned television station, OGTV.The governor read the news together with OGTV newscaster, Kemi Ewedairo Yusuph (Mrs).Amosun, dressed in “agbada” attire and his long cap, read the news on the last day of his eight-year reign in Ogun to say thank you to the people of the state for the cooperation given to his administration.