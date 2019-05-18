I Want To Go And Study Abroad ,Since UNILAG Won't Accept Me..15 Year Old Best JAMB Candidate

Published:

Ekene Franklin Ezeunala, the Best student in JAMB Examination, 2019 has cried out for help, asking the government to help, as he’d not want to sit at home for a year, despite having the highest score in this year’s UTME.Though Ekene is still hopeful that something can be done to avert him losing out in forthcoming admission exercise.“I know it is their law and, if it is the will of God, something can done to change the situation. I know I cannot change the law on UNILAG admission criteria. But I hope someone can come to my aid on this age issue,” says hopeful 15 year-old Ekene.“Initially, I wasn’t aware of the UNILAG law which states a student must be 16 years old. Based on that I picked UNILAG as first choice. It is the university law, no one is above it. If I don’t get support from government or JAMB on the age issue, I may wait for next year to write another UTME but if I get scholarship I will accept it. I prefer scholarship that will enable me travel abroad.”Ekene, speaking on the matter, said his focus is to get a scholarship and go abroad to study Chemical Engineering at MIT.The 15-year-old student from Imo State, who is currently writing the May/June 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), says if he does not get admission or a scholarship, he will prepare for another UTME next year.”But I don’t want to waste my high score,” he said.According to him, he was expecting to be among the ten highest scorers in the UTME and that he prepared for the Matriculation examination like other candidates.In the just released UTME results, Ekene emerged the highest scorer with 347, with the following subject scores: English, 78, Mathematics, 91, Physics, 86 and Chemistry, 92.