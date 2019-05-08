I'll Ask Niger Republic To Stop Receiving Goods From Lagos Ports..El Rufai

Published:

Share This

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, plans to send a delegation to the Republic of Niger to tell it to start receiving goods at the Kaduna Inland Dry Port instead of using the seaports in Lagos State.El-Rufai disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony for the commencement of cargo delivery by rail to the Kaduna Inland Dry Port.He said, “We are very grateful today’s event has opened a new vista of commercial opportunities, not only for northern businessmen but even for our neighbouring countries.“I intend to send a delegation to the Republic of Niger to sensitise the government of that country on the opportunities of receiving their goods in Kaduna instead of Lagos and having to truck them, as well as any of their exports from Kaduna port to any part of the world.”According to the governor, the transportation of goods from the dry port and containers from the seaport in Lagos to Kaduna by rail has confirmed that the inland dry port is functioning.El-Rufai said, “You can ship your goods directly from Kaduna to any part of the world and you can also import goods from any part of the world directly to Kaduna without your containers or any of your goods being opened up for inspection in Lagos.”