I Did Not Accuse Egypt And Ethiopia Of Drug Racketing...Abike Dabiri

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has distanced herself from reports indicting EgyptAir and Ethiopian Airlines of facilitating drug running into Nigeria.In a statement in Abuja on Thursday by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the media headline was incorrect and not a true reflection of what she said during the Senate committee public hearing chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya on Wednesday.The NIDCOM head had during the hearing stressed the need for the two airlines to ensure compulsory baggage identification as all drug cases recorded had involved both airlines.The statement read: “Luckily enough, the representative of Ethiopian Air, who was at the public hearing, promised that baggage identification would be strengthened.“The Senate public hearing was geared towards probing the circumstances surrounding the framing up and eventual arrest of Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia over allegation of carrying tramadol drug in her baggage.“Members of the public are hereby urged to discountenance previous publication that is contrary to this clarification.”