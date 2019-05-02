I Cannot Pay The New N30,000 Minimum Wage..Oyo State Governor Elect Makinde

Published:

State governments ought to have been allowed to negotiate the new minimum wage for their workers as the condition of living varies from state to state, Oyo state Governor-Elect, Seyi Makinde, has said.He told reporters in Abuja after attending the induction programme for returning and newly elected governors, that he intends to negotiate with the state branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) because Oyo cannot pay the new National Minimum Wage of N30,000 just signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.Makinde said the federal government should not impose a national minimum wage of states since Nigeria is a federation.He said it is for the same reason that the call for the restructuring of the country had become strident.