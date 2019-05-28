I Am Running For Office Of Senate Deputy President..Orji Uzor Kalu

Published:

All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator-elect, Dr Orji Uzor-Kalu has insisted he will contest the deputy senate presidency in the ninth assembly. “Well, I am going to be contesting on the floor of the Senate.I am waiting for the party to zone and if the party continues to hold it, and don’t zone it, I will contest on the floor of the house, he said Monday at the Presidential Villa “I have already endorsed Ahmed Lawan as the Senate president.That is sacrosanct in my mind and I am appealing to the other parties, let us have only one candidate in the Senate instead of going to drag about it. So, we are on course, yesterday(Sunday), when I returned from Venezuela, Ahmed Lawan was with me in the house and I became the 56th APC Senator to endorse him and signed.As I am talking to you now we are having two more people who are in Makka, one senator from Katsina and the other from Lagos. Fifty eight senators are going to be signing in and we have the majority to making him, senate president.”The APC is reported to have zoned the five offices as follows: Deputy Senate President (South-South); Senate Leader (North-Central); Deputy Senate Leader (North-West); Chief Whip (South-East/South-West) and Deputy Chief Whip (South-West/South-East).