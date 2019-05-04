I Am Not Shielding Alleged Killers Of House Of Reps Member From Prosecution..Gov Ajimobi

Published:

Share This

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has debunked claims by the family of the slain federal lawmaker, Temitope Olatoye, alias Sugar, that he was shielding the suspected killers of the lawmaker from investigation by the police.The late Temitope Olatoye Sugar was killed on March 10, 2019 during the last general election. It would be recalled that the late lawmaker’s brothers had, during the lying-in state for the deceased, accused the federal and state governments of not doing enough to bring the suspected killers to book.The family also asked the governor to steer clear of the investigation. Reacting through his special adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, Ajimobi said he had shown enough sincerity about the case by mandating the police to investigate and bring the culprits to book, adding that the police had not reported any challenge in concluding their investigation.“We have a governor who is concerned about ensuring peace and adequate security for the people and if a citizen of the state dies, he won’t say that the culprits should not be punished. “The family should get their information right. The governor will not support sweeping of such a case under the carpet. When he died, we said those who perpetrated the act would be brought to justice. “He has never said anything contrary to that since the incident and that still stands.What we are saying is that the police should be more effective in their job. What other bold statement will the governor make? The governor has already directed security agencies to fish out the culprits in the case. “If the police are facing any challenges in their investigation, they will inform us.The police have not informed us that they are facing any challenge. The family should find out from the police how far they have gone rather than say that the governor is trying to facilitate the suspected killers’ release,” Tunji said.