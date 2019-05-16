How I Was Raped By Son Of Lagos Hotel Owner And His Friend

Published:

A 24-year-old rape victim on Wednesday narrated to a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja how she was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by the son of a Lagos hotelier, Don-Chima George, and his friend, Olusegun Rasak.It had reported that George, the son of the owner of the Dallankester Hotels, and Rasak were arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly drugging and raping the victim in the Lekki Phase 1 area of the state.The suspects had allegedly laced the victim’s drink with a substance that made her weak and took her to the hotel, where she was repeatedly raped and videotaped.At the Wednesday proceedings, the victim told the court while being led in evidence by the state Director of Public Prosecutions that she was invited to Kabaal Nightclub, Ikoyi, by George, who was her friend.She said, “Initially, I did not want to go; I was hesitant. I told Chima, but he insisted I come. He also said his birthday was a few days away and he was to celebrate it. I agreed since that was not the first time we had gone out together as friends; so there was nothing out of the ordinary. He asked me to meet him at the Dallankester Hotel and from there we would move to the club.“When I got there, Segun was in Chima’s room already and I waited a few minutes for everyone to get ready. We left the hotel to go to the club. We got there and nothing out of the ordinary happened. While at the club, around 4am, I told Chima that I was tired and wanted to go home.“Chima gave me a glass of Hennessey mixed with Coca-Cola to drink and that was the only drink I had at the club before dropping Chima off at the hotel.“When I went into the reception area, I found a mutual friend of ours called Folusho; he was pretty drunk. Being the person that I am, I decided not to let him stay in the reception area. I helped him and took him to Chima’s room.“I knocked on the door and I did not hear anyone answer; I opened the door because the door was bad. I got my friend inside the room and put him on the bed.After I got him on the bed, I kept on talking to him to make sure that he was okay.“While he was lying down, I was watching a movie on my phone and from that moment, I do not recollect anything because I passed out.“My next recollection after passing out was being in a state that I wasn’t in ordinarily. I felt drunk; but I knew I was not because I did not drink enough to make me drunk. I felt weak and I could feel hands grabbing me. I could also hear a voice in the room, which I knew to be Chima’s. I felt Segun on top of me having sex with me.“I felt Segun’s dreadlocks on my body. I remember trying to push him off as he was touching me. He was touching my breasts and I could feel another pair of hands on my thighs.“I blacked out and came up again a second time. I could feel somebody fingering me. I knew I heard Chima’s voice but I couldn’t recall what he was saying. I felt myself being penetrated again. I tried my best to say no.“I believe it was Chima who penetrated me again because I heard him asking if I was awake after all of that; I blacked out again. At that point, I knew both of them had had sex with me.“I could feel my private parts sore; I knew that a sexual act had happened. When I woke up, Chima was in the room with me; he was sitting on a chair opposite the bed. He was on his phone.“I asked him what happened the previous night and he said nothing. I asked the second time and he said nothing happened. I asked him straight if we had sex last night and he said no; I told him that if we didn’t, why then were my pants not on and he kept quiet.“I was thinking that this was my friend, he would not do that to me. I finally found my underwear under the duvet. I grabbed it, grabbed my wig and car keys and went downstairs.”The victim, who noted that she informed her trusted friend called Musa and his girlfriend, Seyi, about the alleged incident, said they went to the hotel with a police team to arrest the suspects.She added that her friends, who reported the alleged crime, were victimised by the families of the defendants.The presiding judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye, adjourned the case till June 13 for continuation of trial.