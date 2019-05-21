Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria Condemns NASS's New Media Accreditation Guidelines

Published:

The Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria (GPBN) has condemned the new guidelines issued by the National Assembly on the accreditation of media houses and online Publishers covering the National Assembly.The GPBN in a Press release issued in Lagos last night and personally signed by its National President Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN),said the guidelines is a violation of the Fundamental Human Rights of Journalists as enshrined in Section 39 of the 1999 constitution of Nigerian as amended on the freedom of Expression and Free Press.The Guild urged the National Assembly to immediately reverse the guidelines.It went further to say that the Association is already reaching out to sister Associations like the Nigerian Guild Of Editors , Nigerian Union Of Journalists, Broadcasting Organization Of Nigeria and other relevant Media Associations in order to take necessary actions against the National Assembly if it refuses to withdraw the guidelines.The GPBN called on its members across the globe to remain calm and await further directives from the Association