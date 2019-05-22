Gov Wike Offered Me Billions Of Naira Bribe To Rig Election ...Army General Sarham

Published:

Share This

Jamil Sarham, general officer commanding 6 division of the Nigerian army, has said Nyesom Wike Offered him billions of Naira in bribe to compromise the governorship elections in the state.Aminu Iliyasu, the division’s spokesman, Sarham said governor Wike decided to witch hunt him when he turned down the offer.Governor Wike is accusing Sarham of of running a massive oil theft in the state as well as sending troops to assassinate him on the 15 of Febuary 2019.Denying the allegations, Sarham said: “Wike’s resentment against me is based on my choice of professionalism and integrity over the billions of naira offered me by the Rivers state governor to compromise the 2019 general election,” the statement read.“My refusal to be bought over and the rejection of the hefty offer is the genesis of Wike’s hatred and vociferous criticisms of me.“On the mischievous accusation against Maj. Gen. Sarham of leaking proceedings of State Security Council meetings to criminals in Rivers State, Mr. Wike knows well that Maj.-Gen. Sarham is not a member of the Rivers State Security Council, neither has he ever approached the gates of Rivers State Government House, since his assumption of office as the GOC, 6 Division.“Mr. Wike only came face-to-face with Maj. Gen. Sarham on the 15th of January, 2019, during the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day parade at Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt.“The Nigerian Army wishes to challenge Wike to provide the public with any evidence of such meetings, with Maj. Gen. Sarham in attendance. Wike’s allegation against Maj.-Gen. Sarham’s selfish involvement in illegal oil bunkering is another reckless, spurious and mischievous accusation.“Hence, Headquarters of 6 Division wishes to request the Rivers governor to take the most civilised way of putting up a petition to the relevant authorities, to make a point.”