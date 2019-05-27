Gov Amosun Is A Pathological Liar...Gbenga Daniel

Published:

Share This

A former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has come hard on his successor and outgoing Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over his (Amosun) allegation that he inherited “a failed state” upon assumption of office in 2011.Amosun, last Thursday, alleged that Daniel who ruled between 2003 and 2011 bequeathed a state marred by bad economy, deplorable infrastructure and insecurity, thereby discouraging investors to come to the state.Amosun, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, spoke at the launch of the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency.But Daniel, popularly known as OGD, in a statement made available in Abeokuta, took Amosun to the cleaners, describing his allegation as “pathological and needless lies.”In a statement, Daniel’s Media Consultant, Steve Oliyide, said Amosun’s reference of Ogun State of 2011 “as having failed” smacked “ignorance and insulting the sensibilities of the citizens and workers who daily toil to give their utmost best in service to the state.”He said, “The greatest amount of investments, many of them with far-reaching positive implications on the economy and lives of the citizens of the state, were attracted between the year 2003 and 2011.”Daniel added that Amosun lacked “moral credentials to talk on security in the state as there are several evidence and proofs that he is actually the purveyor and sponsor of violence.”