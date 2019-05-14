Gov Ajimobi Names Roads,Institutions After Ex Govs,Obas ,Self Few Days To End Of Tenure

Published:

Oyo State Government on Tuesday announced some roads and institutions have been approved for renaming by the Executive Council.In a statement by Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, the government also disclosed Governor Abiola Ajimobi would commission some completed projects.The process for the amendment of the enabling laws for renaming of the institutions, according to Arulogun, commences immediately.The Commissioner said that the decision of the Executive Council is in recognition of the individuals’ contributions to the development of Oyo State, their Chosen Career and the humanity.Arulogun disclosed that the first flyover by a civilian administration in the state constructed at Mokola is named Transformation Flyover, Challenge.Efunsetan road is to be known as Lam Adesina road; Ijokodo – Apete road is to be called Ambassador Olu Sanu road; the newly constructed Zonal Mediation Centre, Ogbomosho will be named Justice Atilade Ojo Mediation Centre; the Ilorin Express Junction-Ikoyi – Takie – Palace – Ogbomoso Grammar School road is now Soun Oyewumi Ajagungbade road while the Ibadan/Oyo Express/Iseyin-Owode with change to Akesan-Palace and Old Ibadan-Oyo road is now Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III road.Eleyele-Dugbe ANCE Road is now Oba Saliu Adetunji road and Idi-Ape – Bashorun Akobo road is now Abiola Ajimobi way.The spokesman added that Ibarapa Polytechnic Eruwa will now be called Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa; College of Agriculture, Igboora will be Lam Adesina College of Agriculture, Igboora; Maternal &Pediatrics Centre, Olodo Ibadan is named Abiola Ajimobi Maternal &Paediaitric Centre.Elebu Road is now officially Alao-Akala Way, Monatan – Olodo Road now Rashidi Ladoja; Onireke-Agbarigo road will now be known as Onikepo Akande Road and Festac Road, Mokola now Adebayo Faleti Road.The Commissioner added that some of the projects that have been scheduled for commissioning include Oba Akinbiyi Model School, the Dualisation of Challenge Roundabout-Efunsetan Roundabout (Phase II), the Rehabilitated/Constructed of the 3.6km Ijokodo-Apete Road and Associated Bridge Works, the Zonal Mediation Centre, Ogbomoso and Zonal Mediation Centre, Ogbomoso.Arulogun noted that some of the other projects are Abiola Ajimobi Maternal & Paediatric Centre, Olodo Ibadan, the Archive Management and Record Centre, Secretariat, Ibadan, Raw Materials Display Centre, Secretariat, Ibadan, Islamic Model School, Mini Water Scheme at Iganna Community in Oyo State and Ogunpa Market.