Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has signed into law the controversial bill passed yesterday by the state House of Assembly for the creation of four additional first class Emirates. The additional first class Emirates include Rano, Gaya, Karaya and Bichi Emirates.The law has now decentralised the Kano Emirate council and by extension, decentralised the power of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II who is currently at loggerheads with the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.