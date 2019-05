Full List Of Newly Elected Members Of PDP In Zamfara State As Released By INEC

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the full list of elected candidates in Zamfara state following the judgement of the Supreme Court. INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.GOVERNORSHIPBello MatawalleDEPUTY GOVERNORSHIPMahdi GusauSENATEYa’u Sahabi, Zamfara northMohammed Hassan, Zamfara centralLawani Hassan, Zamfara WestHOUSE OF REPSUmar Dan-Galadima – Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituencyBello Hassan Shinkafi – Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituencyKabiru Amadu – Gusau/Tsafe federal constituencyShehu Ahmed – Bungudu/Maru federal constituencyKabiru Yahaya – Anka/Talata Mafara federal constituencyAhmed Bakura – Bakura/Maradun federal constituencySulaiman Gum – Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituencySTATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLYZaharadeen M. Sada – Kaura Namoda north constituencyKaura Namoda – south constituencyNura Daihiru – Birnin Magaji constituencySalihu Zurmi – Zurmi east constituencyNasiru Muazu Zurmi west constituencyMuhammad G. Ahmad – Shinkafi constituencyMusa Bawa Musa – Tsafe east constituencyAliyu Namaigora – Tsafe west constituencyIbrahim Naidda – Gusau east constituencyShafiu Dama – Gusau west constituencyKabiru Magaji – Bungudu east constituencyNasiru Bello Lawal – Bungudu west constituencyYusuf Alhassan Muh – Maru north constituencyKabiru Hashimu -Maru South (NRM)Yusuf Muhammad – Anka constituencyShamudeen Hassan – Talata-Mafara north constituencyAminu Yusuf Jangebe – Talata-Mafara south constituencyTukur Jekada – Bakura constituencyFaruk Musa Dosara – Maradun I constituencyNasiru Atiku – Maradun II constituencyAbdulnasir Ibrahim – Gummi I constituencyMansur Mohammed – Gummi II constituencyIbrahim Mohammed Naidda – Bukkuyum north constituencySani Dahiru – Bukkuyum south constituencyNB:All but one are members of the PDP,the only exception is a member of NRM that won a seat into the State House of Assembly based on the Supreme Court verdict