FRSC Deploys Newly Promoted 3 DCMs,8 ACMs,12 Sector Commanders

Following the recently concluded promotion exercise conducted by the Federal Road Safety Commission where 36 senior officers were promoted to their next rank, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has approved the posting of the newly promoted officers and others to different formations of the Corps across the country.According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, this posting is part of concerted efforts by the Corps to ensure proficiency, dynamism and excellence in service delivery to the motoring public.Speaking further, Kazeem gave the list of the officers posted as: Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Julius A Asom mni who was formerly, the Special Assistant to the Corps Marshal, is now the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Special Duties and External Relations, Deputy Corps Marshal Kenneth Nwaegbe mni, former Commandant FRSC Academy Udi, now to head the Motor Vehicle Administration Department at the National headquarters, the former Zonal Commanding Officer, RS12 Bauchi, Deputy Corps Marshal, Shehu Alkali Zaki fsi, is now the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Administration and Human Resources also at the headquarters of the Commission.Others are, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Ayobami Omiyale formerly Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS1HQ Kaduna to RS4HQ Jos as the Zonal Commanding Officer, the head of Number Plate Production Plant, Gwagwalada, ACM Oluwasusi Familoni is now deployed to the national headquarters as ACM National Vehicle Inspection Scheme (NVIS), ACM Angus Ibezim fsi who was the Sector Commander, Jigawa is now the Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Man Power Development at the headquarters, the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4HQ Jos ACM Daniel Sayi is now deployed as Assistant Corps Marshal Federal Operations, while ACM Jonah I Etuk, is to take over as Zonal Commanding Officer RS12HQ Bauchi.In the same vein, erstwhile Sector Commander, Rivers state, Assistant Corps Marshal Edward A Zamber, has now been deployed as the Commandant FRSC Academy Udi, while ACM Ann Marjah is to take over as Assistant Corps Marshal Administration at the national headquarters. In addition, the former Commandant, Training School Jos ACM Aliyu B Datsama fsi, is now deployed as the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS7 Abuja while ACM Umar G Ibrahim, the outgoing Sector Commander Kaduna has been deployed as the Zonal Commanding Officer, Kaduna.Kazeem also gave the list of Officers posted as Sector Commanders as follows: Corps Commander (CC) Ali Sule Tanimu, former Deputy Corps Public Education Officer is now the Sector Commander, Katsina sector command, Corps Commander Hafiz T Mohammed, former head, National Road Safety Advisory Council (NARSAC) is now the Sector Commander RS1.1 Kaduna, Corps Commander Francis Udoma formerly in charge of FRSC Estate , FRSC HQ as Sector Commander RS 9.4 Imo and the erstwhile Sector Commander RS 4.2 Benue, Corps Commander, David Mendie fsi to repl In addition, the former Commandant, Training School Jos ACM Aliyu B Datsama fsi, is now deployed as the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS 1 Kaduna while ACM Umar G Ibrahim, the outgoing Sector Commander Kaduna has been deployed as the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS7 Abuja.Kazeem also gave the list of Officers posted as Sector Commanders as follows: Corps Commander (CC) Ali Sule Tanimu, former Deputy Corps Public Education Officer is now the Sector Commander, Katsina sector command, Corps Commander Hafiz T Mohammed, former head, National Road Safety Advisory Council (NARSAC) is now the Sector Commander RS1.1 Kaduna, Corps Commander Francis Udoma formerly in charge of FRSC Estate , FRSC HQ as Sector Commander RS 9.4 Imo and the erstwhile Sector Commander RS 4.2 Benue, Corps Commander, David Mendie fsi to replace ACM Edward Zamber as Sector Commander RS6.1 Rivers.Others are, the outgoing Head of Operations, Anambra Sector Command, Corps Commander Uche Winifred Chukwurah fsi, deployed as Sector Commander RS 11.3 Oyo, CC Aliyu Baba now Sector Commander Benue , CC Zubairu Mato, as Sector Commander Kano state, CC SN Orakwe redeployed to Plateau as Sector Commander, CC Frank Okwueze who was formerly heading the Awka pproduction Plant has now been made the Sector Commander RS3.3 Taraba and CC S A Sale deployed as Sector Commander Jigawa. CC J A Owoade, the erstwhile Corps Commander in charge of Discipline at the national headquarters is now the Sector Commander, Zamfara.Pursuant to this, the Corps Marshal expressed confidence in the ability of the newly posted officers to deliver as expected. He therefore charged them to renew their commitment to service and ensure that they uphold the ideals of the Corps at all times.Oyeyemi also stated that this posting is a reflection of the Corps' dynamic approach to service and unwavering determination to ensure that our road are safe for all to use.