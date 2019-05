Published:

The Federal Road Safety Commission on Monday commissioned the newly built Nasarawa State Sector Command's office in Lafia.On ground to perform the event was the Corps Marshal of the lead agency Dr Boboye Oyeyemi Mni.Dr Oyeyemi said the various State Command's infrastructures are being upgraded to boost the morale and working environment of the officers and men of the Corps.He had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of the Al Makura.CKN News learnt that the Nasarawa State Sector Command office is the 12th to be built within the last four years by the Commission