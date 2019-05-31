Fresh 1st Class Female Graduate Dies In Auto Crash 3 Days After Wedding

Published:

A First Class graduate, Amarachi Sandra Olua, an Alumni of the Federal university,Lafia, Aliyu Musa,and a Lecturer with the Federal University,Lafia Nasarawa State,met their untimely-death as seven people died during a crash on the Hawan – Kibo – Jos road involving a truck with registration number BSA214XA, and a Toyota Hiace bus marked BSA453XJIt was gathered that the truck belonged to a popular cement company,while the bus was from God’s Time is the Best Transport company in Jos.Late Olua, a Sociology graduate of the Federal University, Lafia, had her traditional wedding on Sunday, May 26th in her hometown and was travelling back when the tragic incident happened. She concluded her mandatory National Youth Service programme in March 2019.Andrew Bala, the Public Education Officer of the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, who confirmed the incident, said the 13 victims involved in the accident were all adults, consisting of 10 males and three females.“The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at Salama hospital, Gidan-Waya, while the bodies of those who died were deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Kafachan, all in Kaduna State, ” he said.