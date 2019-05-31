Five Killed In Anambra Over IPOB Sit At Home Order

Published:

Share This

Five people were feared killed on Thursday in Anambra State during the sit-at -home protest of the Indigenous People of Biafra.It was gathered that fracas ensued when some people suspected to be members of IPOB allegedly attacked a catholic priest, identified as Rev. Fr. Festus Eziamaka for attending a morning mass contrary to IPOB’s sit-at -home order.It was gathered that the priest is the vicar of St. Jude’s Parish in Nnewi.Dissatisfied with the way the priest was manhandled, the parishioners it was learnt, challenged his attackers which result in a violent free-for-all.A source said Eziamaka was attacked with stones and other objects, and his car damaged while he was rushed to the hospital unconscious.“The man has been identified as a Catholic priest, and he has been rushed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, for treatment,” the source said.When contacted on the telephone, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mustapha Dandaura, said he was not aware of the development.He said, “What I know is that there was partial compliance to the sit-at-home order in Onitsha where traders refused to open their shops and banks also refused to open. I’m not aware of any fracas or killing.“People are calling me on the telephone to say that five persons were killed and a priest was attacked somewhere in Nnewi. All these cannot be confirmed now.“I have called the DPOs in those areas to furnish me with what is happening in their areas and they said the places are calm and peaceful.“Maybe the incident they are talking about has not been reported to the police. If we get information on the matter we shall communicate to you soonest,” the CP stated.But a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Celestine Okonkwo , Secretary to the bishop of the area, in a WhatsApp message confirmed the incident.He said, “Our priest, Fr. Festus Eziamaka, Parish Vicar of St. Jude’s Parish, Nnewi, presently residing at the Bishop House, from where he shuttles everyday to his duties for his parish, was attacked before 6am today (Thursday) on his way to say the first Mass of Ascension for his parish.“He was attacked and shot by IPOB members who had declared no-movement today. They shot very close to his eyes and beat him up. His vehicle was badly damaged. Thank God, he was rushed to the teaching hospital. The doctors immediately took him to the theatre.”Okonkwo said his colleague was responding to treatment as he had been stabilised by medical personnel.