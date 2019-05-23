FG To Set Up Radio Station For Fulani Herdsmen

Published:

The Federal Government has said it has acquired an Amplitude Modulation radio broadcast licence to reach herdsmen across various locations in the country as parts of measures to enhance nomadic education.The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated this in Abuja during an interview with news men, adding that the establishment of the radio frequency was to end the perennial farmers-herders clashes in the country.The minister noted that the radio service would operate on frequency of 720KHz, and would air in Fulani language, as government believed the radio medium was one of the viable means to reach the herdsmen.Adamu said, “The radio service will serve as a vehicle for social mobilisation and education, in addition to interactive radio instruction methodology that will be adopted to reach the very hard-to-reach segment of our target population.“Additionally, it will enhance our capacity to address crisis between herders and farmers with attendant consequences to loss of lives, destruction of productive assets, nomadic schools, facilities teaching and learning resources.”The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education, Prof Bashir Usman, said Hausa broadcasters had been contacted to develop programmes that would add impetus to the commission’s effort towards mass education of the target group.