Fake Soldier Arrested For Assaulting "Denge Pose" Crooner Baba Fryo

The Nigeria Army has arrested a fake soldier for allegedly assaulting veteran musician, Friday Igwe, aka Baba Fryo.Igwe, in a Facebook post, on Sunday, had shared pictures of himself with bruises and bandages.Alongside the pictures, the ‘Dem Go Dey Pose’ singer said, “I was humiliated by unknown (unnamed) soldiers. I tried to force them to the barracks; a female soldier interfered and allowed them to escape.“The case is under investigation. Thanks to Ojo Army Barracks, which took the case on their shoulders. I pray they will surely be caught and brought to book.”Igwe, in another post on Tuesday, said one of the alleged fake soldiers had been caught.Sharing pictures of the man in mufti, besides a camouflage hat, and handcuffs, the musician posted, “This is one of the unknown fake soldiers that deliberately beat up our living legend, Babafryo Igweh, yesterday without a reason.“People need to be very careful these days as there are so many Babylonians posing as soldiers. I am very proud of the Nigerian Army and OC, MP, Ojo Cantonment, Capt. A.S Atunwa, for his effective investigations and taking action in this matter.“We give thanks to the Most High God. The picture below is the picture of the very fake soldier. He has been arrested by the military police, Ojo cantonment. His name is Muhammed Ishaq. Thank you Nigerian Army, Ojo cantonment.”