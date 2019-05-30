Ethiopian Airline Ferrying Obasanjo ,Others Escaped A Mishap..FAAN

Published:

An Ethiopian Airline flight numbered ET 901 flying from Addis Ababa to Lagos today escaped a mishap and landed safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.The flight, which tried to land at about 1157hours had earlier mis-approached due to bad weather and immediately went up to position properly for landing.The aircraft landed safely at exactly 1213hours and parked at gate E63.The Ethiopian flight had departed Lagos for Addis Ababa at 1351hours.FAAN... Committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort.Henrietta Yakubu (Mrs.)General Manager, Corporate Affairs