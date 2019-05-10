Ensure Nigerians Sleep With Their Eyes Closed..Buhari Orders Service Chiefs

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered heads of security agencies to ensure Nigerians sleep with their eyes closed.Buhari gave the order while meeting with top security chiefs in the country on Thursday.This was disclosed by Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ibas, who addressed State House Correspondents after the gathering.Ibas said himself and his colleagues gathered to brief the president on the security situation across the country.“It was just basically to brief Mr. President of the security situation after his short vacation abroad,” the Naval chief said.“The security agencies briefed him on what has been happening with particular emphasis on the proliferation of small arms and what various agencies are doing to curtail the consequences of this proliferation.“He has also given directives that the agencies should do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed,” he added.Security situation in the country, especially in the Northern part, had recently worsen with killings, kidnappings among other crimes on the rise.Those who attended the meeting include; Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.Others are the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan- Ali; Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahaman Dambazau, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and the Director-General of Department for State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi