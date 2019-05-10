Emir Of Kano Sanusi Gets UN Appointment

Published:

The Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II has been appointed as one of the new Advocates for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).This is coming less than 24 hours after Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje announced the creation of four new Emirates in the state, thereby reducing the powers of Emir Sanusi.United Nations (UN) Secretary General, António Guterres announced the appointment in a statement issued on Thursday in New York.According to him, the appointment was sequel to the UN Member States agreement to accomplish the SDGs by 2030.In the statement sighted by Igbere TV, the newly appointed Advocates are 17 influential public figures from around the world.Their task, among others, is to promote the goals, raise awareness with new audiences, maintain global commitment and call for greater ambition and scalable action to achieve the SDGs objectives by 2030.Sanusi is the only Nigerian on the 17-man list of SDGs Advocates co-Chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway.