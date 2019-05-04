Eko Electricity Releases Social Media Handles

Published:

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) in its bid to steer more customer friendliness and improve on its customer relations is releasing the company's social media handles.The company's Assistant General Manager/Head, Media & Communications, Sulaiman Aledeh said the release of the social handles is a very important move as this will further enrich the engagement between the disco and customers.The social platforms will no doubt also serve as a medium of communication between the company and its wide coverage of customers. Apart from swifter responses, customers will also get periodic tips about safety in their various homes and environment.Eko Disco, which is aiming to be West Africa's leading electricity distribution company, in its bid to create a better media presence will also further boost its traditional 'customer-first' approach through these handles.Aledeh, the company's Head of Media & Communications said; ''Our wide coverage is one of our biggest strengths. We believe if treated well, our customers will always have good reasons to come back and have great trust in us. We know social media is one of the best means of communication today, hence the release of the handles.Nigerians are enjoined to follow us on our social handles; @ekedp on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.Our coverage areas are Agbara, Ojo, Ijora, Surulere, Orile, Apapa, Festac, Mushin, Ibeju, Lekki, Island(Victoria Island, Lagos Island and Ikoyi), Yaba, ibeju and environ,'' he said.