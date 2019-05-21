EFCC Charges Man To Court Over Possession Of Fake $5,200 Notes

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on May 20, 2019 presented another witness against Rabiu Lawal Aliko, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for currency counterfeiting to the tune of $5,200 (Five Thousand Two Hundred Dollars). He is standing trial before Justice P. Mallong of the Federal High Court, Kaduna on a one-count charge.The charge against him reads: “That you, Rabiu Lawal Aliko, sometimes in December 2018 in Kaduna within the Judicial Division of the Federal High Court knowingly had in your possession $5,200 (Five Thousand, Two Hundred Dollars) counterfeit bank notes in 100 USD denomination and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 5(1) (b) and (c) of the Counterfeit Currency ( Special Provision) Act, Cap. 35 Laws of the Federation, 2004.”He had pleaded “not guilty”.At today’s proceeding, the witness, Nuhu Kutana Tanko, a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, who testified as the second prosecution witness, was led in evidence by counsel to the EFCC, J. Saidi.Tanko, who is also a Security Documents Analyst with the Nigeria Immigration Service, the forensic investigative arm of the Service, further narrated his role in the investigations carried out by the EFCC.He told the Court that on January 4, 2019, a letter was received from the EFCC dated December 12, 2018 requesting for the examination of 52 pieces of 100 United States dollar notes.“I personally examined them and wrote my findings, which was sent through a letter to the EFCC dated 7th January, 2019,” he said.Under cross-examination by defence counsel, Sylvester Ogbelu, he further confirmed to the court that the dollars in question were counterfeit notes.He said: “In security printing, each currency has its unique serial number, but in this particular one there were duplications of serial numbers. I used both the handled equipment using ultra sound violet light and the white light, also used VSC 6000 to magnify the authenticity of the currency.”Afterwards, Saidi, informed the court that the prosecution was closing its case.Ogbelu, however, told the court that he had a no-case submission before the Court.Justice Mallong, thereafter, adjourned to September 30, 2019 for hearing of the no-case submission.